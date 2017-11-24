Macy’s, other stores experience card reader outages on Black Friday

A card reader outage was hit or miss for some shoppers at Macy’s on 71st in Prairie Village.

Several people KCTV5 spoke to said they were able to use their Macy’s credit card without any problems, while others said it took several tries before their credit or debit cards processed.

It wasn’t just happening here, however.

It’s happening at stores across the country and some online shoppers have even taken to Twitter to voice concerns about the store's website being temporarily down for improvements.

One shopper said it took about 30 minutes to finally make a purchase, but she and her daughter were persistent because it was a good deal.

“It actually worked, probably on the second register, and we went up the stairs after trying three times downstairs,” said Ginessa Washington. “We went upstairs to jewelry and it worked on the third try and she said we lucked up.”

Macy’s released this statement about earlier: “It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards in our stores, but we had added additional associates to the floor who are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible"

It appears Macy’s problems started late this morning.

A nightmare for Black Friday customers at @Macys in St. Charles, Mo. - debt and credit card systems are not working. Shoppers are getting angry! ?? pic.twitter.com/w2smk06uit — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) November 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.