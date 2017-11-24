15-year-old killed at laundromat is laid to rest

It’s been a week since December Htoo was shot and killed at the laundromat where he worked. It’s also the same day the teen was laid to rest.

Friday was an emotional day for family and friends of 15-year-old Htoo as the teen was laid to rest after a funeral service.

Police say Htoo was shot and killed a week ago at Maple Hill Laundromat on South 34th street in Kansas City, Kansas.

The business was expected to reopen today but will open tomorrow instead.

The owner said they remained closed because of the funeral. He didn’t want to go on camera but said he really wants police to catch the person who did this.

We spoke with Htoo’s mother through a translator a few days ago and she’s also searching for answers to the senseless crime.

“’Why you kill my son?’” she said. “’He didn’t do anything wrong and he’s really nice to everyone and he did well in school.’ She wants to know, ‘Why you had to kill my son?’”

Police still don’t have a suspect.

They are looking the drivers vehicles who they believe they may be witnesses. If you can help, call 816-474-TIPS.

