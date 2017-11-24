Community remembers man’s son, brother killed in fire

After a fire killed a man’s son and brother, the community is coming together to try and help him pick up the pieces.

Friday was a hard day for everyone involved as they still try to piece together just what happened in the home days ago at the corner of 42nd and Locust. They are still processing the shock of their deaths.

There were candles on the front of the house where the fire killed Romero and Chris Parr early on Wednesday.

On Friday, the home was boarded up, but holes remained where the fire ravaged the building.

Firefighters arrived at the house around 5 a.m. and said it seemed to have started at the back of the house.

Inside, there were no working smoke detectors.

Now, friends of the family are hoping to raise money to assist with funeral expenses and finding a new home.

“You know, they're just, it couldn't have happened to a nicer family, a more amazing family,” said Josiah Torres. “So, they really need all the help they can get right now going through this time.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Friends of Romero Parr say he was an incredibly loving person who was always looking out for others.

“Everybody that knew him is going to be missing him forever,” said Josiah Torres.

If you ask Torres, Romero Parr was like family.

“There was things I would tell 'Mero that I wouldn't tell anyone else, you know?” he said.

While they only knew each other for two and half years, their time together as coworkers lead to the strong connection.

“He was just, like, the kindest human being ever,” he said. “Never hesitated to help anybody. You could call him at 3 o'clock in the morning, you know, 45 minutes away needing a ride or something and he wouldn't hesitate to jump in his truck to help you out.”

Torres said the news of the death still hasn’t sunk in.

“It still doesn't feel real,” he said. “I haven’t really wrapped my head around it.”

He had just been talking to Romero Parr earlier in the week while he was in the hospital.

“The whole time I was in the hospital, he was texting me, asking how I was doing, asking when I was going to get out,” he said. “The last night I was in the hospital, he texted me and we had plans to hang out the day after he passed, so that's something that still hasn't hit yet.”

Previous coverage:

2 found dead after fire swept through Midtown Kansas City home

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.