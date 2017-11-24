The Levee in Westport experiences electrical fire overnight

According to a post on the bar's Facebook page, there was an electrical fire overnight at The Levee in Westport.

The post said they had a "small electrical fire" break out in the private party room at the back of the building.

"Luckily, we were closed for Thanksgiving," they said.

The main building was no damaged, but the electricity has been turned off until they get the city to come and re-inspect the building.

The Levee said that, due to the holiday, that will likely be next week, due to the holiday.

They said they will be closed this weekend, but will reopen once they turn the electricity back on.

