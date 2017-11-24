Thanksgiving shooting in St. Joseph kills 1 man, injures another - KCTV5

Thanksgiving shooting in St. Joseph kills 1 man, injures another

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -

One man was killed and another was injured in St. Joseph on Thanksgiving night.

According to the authorities, the shooting happened at 2300 block of S. 18th at about 11:49 p.m.

Officer went there after someone called and said shots had been fired.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man outside the house who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel were called and helped the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for his life-threatening injury.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators have already determined that this was not a random act of violence and a suspect has been identified.

The suspect is not at large and law enforcement has located that person.

