19-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside Columbia, MO mall

The Columbia Police Department said a 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside the Columbia Mall just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Columbia Fire Department officials said their initial investigation revealed a man was placing his gun in a holster when it discharged.

Columbia Police said it's now unclear whether the shooting is accidental.

The Columbia Mall manager said guns are not allowed inside the mall.

The mall was still planned to open to the public at 6:00 a.m.

