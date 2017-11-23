Salvation Army volunteers serve nearly 800 boxed lunches on Thanksgiving

Hundreds of people filled a room at the Salvation Army on Linwood Boulevard on Thanksgiving and, for one woman, the meal was a chance to have a holiday with people she cares about.

“When I come up here, it brightens my day,” said Diana Hensley.

Hensley joined hundreds of people at the Salvation Army where volunteers prepped pounds of turkey and served up almost 800 boxed lunches.

Hensley already had one part of the meal she was looking forward to and one part she wasn’t.

“My favorite part is the turkey,” she said. “I don’t like pumpkin pie,” she added.

She said likes coming to the Salvation Army because the holidays can be hard.

“I don’t have no family in the area and I’m lonely all the time,” she said.

However, with hundreds of people there, she found a friend.

“I met one,” she said. “She was at Forest Avenue and we hung out together, but she don’t live in town. She lives over in Kansas.”

Hensley and her friends say that they talked about the Kansas City Chiefs at dinner.

One volunteer told KCTV5 News that it’s smiles like Diana’s that keep them coming back every year on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.