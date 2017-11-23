KC Pet Project makes Thanksgiving special for the animals

While Thanksgiving is generally known as a time for families to gather around the table, for folks at KC Pet Project, it's also a time to give back.

While their doors may be closed to the public, volunteers and some staff are still working for the holiday.

“There's a great sense of community on days like this,” said Lauren Crowder. “Everyone is rallying together. We all have the same common goal of making sure these animals have a great day.”

“It's so rewarding and it helps the animals, but it helps me as well,” said Beth Horridge. “It's a great feeling to be able to give back to these wonderful animals”

Volunteers like Horridge have been working with the organization for a few years. She says there's no place else she could see herself on Thanksgiving morning.

“It's Thanksgiving,” she said. “I have the day off, and where else can you go to get started like this on your morning on Thanksgiving? And you can give back to the animals.”

However, it's not just the volunteers that are getting into the holiday spirit. The animals get to take part as well through enrichment toys.

Crowder said that, if you're at home and you're wanting to spread the love to your pet, do so safely.

She recommends items that are low in sugar and low in sodium, but said sweets don't have to be off-limits.

“Not your grandma's can of cranberry, necessarily, but if you've got some fresh made cranberry sauce, you can make them a little side with less added sugar,” she said.

This weekend, KC Pet Project has a special where all pets are 50 percent off at all locations. So, if you're looking to grow your family this holiday season, now may be the time.

