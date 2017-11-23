Trooper shot, killed in Texas on Thanksgiving

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Freestone County, which is south of Dallas and east of Waco.

The shooting happened on Interstate 45 at mile marker 179 according to Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner.

It happened around 4:00 p.m.

The suspect got away.

Authorities said they are looking for Darbrett Black.

They said he left the scene driving a Gray Chevy Malibu with license plate number JDN4273.

Authorities said no one other than law enforcement should approach the suspect if he is seen.

