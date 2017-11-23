Paulie’s Penguin Playground hopes for many donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

It’s opening night at Paulie’s Penguin Playground and donations are being collected for a local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

It’s the 10th anniversary and the homeowner is hoping for a big year.

Paulie’s Penguin Playground was created after Paul Craig lost his mother to leukemia.

It started with a few inflatables, but now there are more than 150 penguins and holiday decorations. There’s Christmas music, movies, and even snow.

“Oh, watching the kids’ faces light up and, especially the smiles when they get in among the different inflatables, is a blast,” he said.

The home on Indian Creek Parkway in Olathe is said to be one of the largest displays in Johnson County.

It’s absolutely free to walk through the winter wonderland, but donations for a local cancer society are accepted.

Craig hopes this makes his mother proud.

“I think it would make her happy that I worked through my grief and came about it in a fun way and am doing something in her honor, trying to help other folks out as well,” he said, “because she was all about that.”

Over the past nine years, the folks at Paulie’s Penguin Playground raised nearly $42,000. This year, they’re hoping to end it with a bang.

“If we can get out running a total up to $50,000, that would just blow us away,” he said. “It might be asking a little much, but we’re counting on other folk’s generosity on that.”

Decorations will be up through Christmas night.

