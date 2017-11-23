Paulie’s Penguin Playground hopes for many donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Two people were killed in a head-on crash early on Thanksgiving after a person drove the wrong way on the interstate.More >
Two people were killed in a head-on crash early on Thanksgiving after a person drove the wrong way on the interstate.More >
The inmate, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.More >
The inmate, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.More >
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.More >
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.More >
Amazon has released their list of Black Friday deals.More >
Amazon has released their list of Black Friday deals.More >
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Freestone County, which is south of Dallas and east of Waco.More >
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Freestone County, which is south of Dallas and east of Waco.More >
A man accused of dismembering the body of his wife in a Lenexa storage unit is now considered a suspect in a California homicide.More >
A man accused of dismembering the body of his wife in a Lenexa storage unit is now considered a suspect in a California homicide.More >
A Platte County woman faces criminal charges after court records show that her one-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.More >
A Platte County woman faces criminal charges after court records show that her one-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.More >
Two-year-old AJ Burgess received a new kidney Wednesday after a prolonged battle with hospital officials who postponed his original October surgery when his father, a perfect donor match, violated his parole and was arrested.More >
Two-year-old AJ Burgess received a new kidney Wednesday after a prolonged battle with hospital officials who postponed his original October surgery when his father, a perfect donor match, violated his parole and was arrested.More >
The Canton City School District is taking a bold scholastic leap as they prepare to introduce year-round schooling next year.More >
The Canton City School District is taking a bold scholastic leap as they prepare to introduce year-round schooling next year.More >