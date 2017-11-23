Husband and wife killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash on I-29

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday on southbound I-29 at Barry Road. (KCTV)

Police in Kansas City say a man and his wife were killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Thanksgiving day.

A black Honda Pilot was headed north in the southbound lanes on I-29 when it crashed into a Honda CR-V that was southbound.

After the head-on crash, the Pilot went off the road to the west and down the embankment. The CR-V flipped onto its roof on the Interstate.

The driver and passenger in the in the CR-V were killed at the scene.

Police say Nelson Guzman-Cuellar, 40, and his wife Norma Erazo, both of Kansas City, KS, were killed in the crash.

The driver was the only person in the Pilot and they were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for the couples funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

