2 people killed in head-on, wrong-way crash on I-29

Two people were killed in a head-on crash early on Thanksgiving after a person drove the wrong way on the interstate.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday on southbound I-29 at Barry Road.

A black Honda Pilot was headed north in the southbound lanes on I-29 when it crashed into a Honda CR-V that was southbound.

After the head-on crash, the Pilot went off the road to the west and down the embankment. The CR-V flipped onto its roof on the Interstate.

The driver and passenger in the in the CR-V were killed at the scene.

The driver was the only person in the Pilot and they were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

