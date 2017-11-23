Police work to keep crowds safe at Plaza Lighting Ceremony

The 88th Annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony is today and police are doing things differently to keep the crowds safe this year.

With tens of thousands of people expected to pour onto the streets on Thanksgiving, police said they’re using the most resources they’ve ever used for a Plaza Lighting Ceremony to keep your family safe.

“We are beefing up security this year based on some of the incidents that have happened around the country,” they said.

Kansas City police said they’ll have officers patrolling on foot as well as some posted up on rooftops.

They’re going to have about 50 percent more personnel than they did last year.

You can also expect to see more road closures. There will be better barricades and they even plan to use ATA buses to block off certain intersections.

“Nobody wants to be the next place where something bad happens and we’re doing everything we can on these big events to prevent something from happening,” they said.

Police said if you see something suspicious, the fastest way to report it is to find an officer or you can give them a call.

Police said there will be a dedicated dispatch line who will only take calls from the Plaza.

