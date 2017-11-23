Shoppers wait outside on Thanksgiving morning in quest for deals - KCTV5

Shoppers wait outside on Thanksgiving morning in quest for deals

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The view outside a Best Buy in the Northland on Thanksgiving morning. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV) The view outside a Best Buy in the Northland on Thanksgiving morning. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Tonight, one of the biggest shopping days of the year starts.

Some people are skipping the traditional Thanksgiving meal, choosing instead to brave the crowds and weather in an attempt to score a deal.

This morning in the Northland near Zona Rosa, there was already a line at Best Buy. There was even a tent, as some people arrived at midnight.

Tim Stewart and this is his seventh year coming out to Best Buy and that he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“Well it started with my kids being younger and I would buy TVs for them,” he said, “so now it’s just a tradition.”

Most people waiting outside told KCTV5 News that they are waiting for a new TV.

That Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.

But, they aren’t the only ones doing so. Lots of other stores are opening, including Big Lots, Cabela’s, and Kmart.

Plenty of other stores are staying closed, however, such as REI, Home Depot, and Apple.

Target is opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until midnight before opening again for Black Friday. Walmart also opens at 6 p.m. and will stay open overnight. Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m.

Independence Center is the only mall that is open on Thanksgiving. Other malls around the metro open on Friday.

Macy’s is open from 5 p.m. until 2 in the morning, and then from 6 a.m. to 10 at night on Black Friday.

For more deals:

Your Black Friday cheat sheet: These deals can't be beat

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.