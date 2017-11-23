Shoppers wait outside on Thanksgiving morning in quest for deals

The view outside a Best Buy in the Northland on Thanksgiving morning. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV)

Tonight, one of the biggest shopping days of the year starts.

Some people are skipping the traditional Thanksgiving meal, choosing instead to brave the crowds and weather in an attempt to score a deal.

This morning in the Northland near Zona Rosa, there was already a line at Best Buy. There was even a tent, as some people arrived at midnight.

Tim Stewart and this is his seventh year coming out to Best Buy and that he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“Well it started with my kids being younger and I would buy TVs for them,” he said, “so now it’s just a tradition.”

Most people waiting outside told KCTV5 News that they are waiting for a new TV.

That Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.

But, they aren’t the only ones doing so. Lots of other stores are opening, including Big Lots, Cabela’s, and Kmart.

Plenty of other stores are staying closed, however, such as REI, Home Depot, and Apple.

Target is opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until midnight before opening again for Black Friday. Walmart also opens at 6 p.m. and will stay open overnight. Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m.

Independence Center is the only mall that is open on Thanksgiving. Other malls around the metro open on Friday.

Macy’s is open from 5 p.m. until 2 in the morning, and then from 6 a.m. to 10 at night on Black Friday.

For more deals:

