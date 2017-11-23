Jackson County corrections officer seriously injured by prisoner

A Jackson County corrections officer was left with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a prisoner.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to a local hospital at 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving the call about the assault.

When officers arrived, they talked to a Jackson County Corrections supervisor who said that a corrections officer had been assaulted in the Regional Corrections Center by a prisoner.

Court records say that the inmate was in Pod C at 1300 Cherry when the assault happened.

Surveillance video and witness statements said the prisoner assaulted the corrections officer with a variety of things, including a plastic cone, for several minutes.

The corrections officer is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He has fractured facial and nasal bones. He was unconscious for the majority of the assault.

The inmate, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond. The charges could carry a punishment up to life in prison, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor.

The investigation is ongoing.

The detention center was labeled “a crisis” in a recent audit and has been the focus of several investigations before.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. issued a statement following the assault:

Our corrections officers are dedicated, hard-working professionals, who have the difficult job of ensuring the safety and welfare of inmates. They are an important component of our criminal justice system. I admire the work they do to keep our community safe and they deserve to be treated with respect. As I’ve stated numerous times, the safety and security of our corrections officers will always be of utmost importance. My administration and I take these assaults very seriously. Such violent behavior by inmates toward our corrections officers will not be tolerated. It is our hope that the person responsible for this assault will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our thoughts and prayers are with the corrections officer who was injured in this assault. We are fully committed to supporting the corrections officer and his family throughout this difficult process.

I’m praying for a Jackson County jail guard fighting for his life after a vicious attack by an inmate. Charges are forthcoming - And I’ll continue to pray. But that’s not enough. Change is needed...now. — Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) November 23, 2017

