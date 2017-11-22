Police: Justin Rey a homicide suspect in California case

A man accused of dismembering the body of his wife in a Kansas City hotel room is now considered a suspect in a California homicide.

The Palm Springs Police Department in California said based on new evidence, it believes Justin Rey murdered Sean Ty Ferel, a man who has been missing since May 2016.

Police detectives learned that Rey was involved in an accident in Los Angeles in August 2016. The car belonged to Ferel.

"PSPD Detectives found Rey to be in possession of Ferel’s phone and other property," police said in a statement. "A search of the vehicle revealed cellular phones and a Garmin GPS device. The PSPD Crime Scene Unit applied a blood reagent which indicated the presence of blood in the trunk of Ferel's vehicle."

More from police:

Based on the statements made, coupled with the evidence collected, PSPD Detectives believe that Justin Rey murdered Sean Ty Ferel, he subsequently used Ferel's financial information, personal identifying information, money, credit cards, and vehicle for his own benefit and filed a request for an arrest warrant for 187(a) PC – Murder. Ferel’s body has not yet been found.

Rey was taken into custody in Lenexa after he was found sleeping inside one of the storage units with the couple's newborn baby and 2-year-old child.

According to court records, Rey first told officers his wife had died while giving birth to their baby. Then, he told investigators she had committed suicide after giving birth.

Officers say Rey then made a spontaneous statement that "his wife was inside the cooler and looked to the direction of a red and white Igloo style cooler with wheels."

Jessica Rey's sister says she knew it was her sister when she heard the remains found were connected to her brother-in-law. She says she even got a call confirming.

"I was told by the detective that she was found in the ice chest … she wasn't intact,” Sara Monterio said. "We still don't know like if all of her was in the ice chest or if she was just chopped. We know that she was in pieces. We just don't know if they found all of her or if they found half or what."

Police in California are working with officials in Kansas for a possible extradition.

