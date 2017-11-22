Family, friends gather to remember December Htoo

Family and friends are gathering to remember a teen shot to death in KCK this past weekend.

December Htoo’s body was found at Maple Hill Laundry where he worked. Police are still looking for his killer.

It was an emotional scene Wednesday afternoon as friends and loved ones remember December.

Hundreds of classmates, teammates, and those who loved the 15-year-old will miss the outgoing teen who put a smile on the face of those he encountered.

The J.C Harmon student-athlete was active in the choir and was on the wrestling team.

Many were at a candlelight vigil this afternoon overcome with emotion as they seek answers and demand justice.

“I have no clue but they need to speak up," said friend Claudia Ramirez. "We want justice and we want it done right.”

The laundromat has been closed since December’s body was found inside.

A note on the doors says they reopen on Friday.

