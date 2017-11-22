Overland Park PD mourns loss of retired K9

The Overland Park Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9.

Cezar passed away after battling health issues.

He served the police department from January 2008 to March 2015.

Today @OverlandPark_PD says goodbye to retired K-9 Cezar. Cezar served with his partner K-9 Officer B. Hardin from January, 2008 to March, 2015. Cezar had been battling health issues and today the battle ended. We are thankful for his service to OP. pic.twitter.com/VJyyOaB5sY — Deputy Chief Happer (@OPPD_LTCHapper) November 22, 2017

