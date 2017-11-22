Overland Park PD mourns loss of retired K9 - KCTV5

Overland Park PD mourns loss of retired K9

Posted: Updated:
(OPPD_LTCHHapper) (OPPD_LTCHHapper)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Overland Park Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9. 

Cezar passed away after battling health issues. 

He served the police department from January 2008 to March 2015. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.