Chiefs sign 7-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Terms of the deal have not been announced yet.

“Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He’s had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense.”

Revis has played in 140 games in 10 NFL seasons with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. His career numbers include 485 tackles, 2 sacks, 137 passes defensed, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries. He has three INT returns for touchdowns. Revis is a seven-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots.

“We’re excited to add Darrelle to the roster,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He has experience and familiarity with Bob Sutton’s defense, he’s a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team.”

The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native played collegiately at Pittsburgh before being drafted by the New York Jets in the first round (14th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft.

