Reward increased as police continue search for Kansas City man's killer

Saturday marks one year since a Kansas City man was robbed, shot and killed near 49th and Bellefontaine, and investigators are still looking for a suspect.

Authorities continue to seek information from the public in regard to the November 23, 2016 homicide of 49-year-old Arthur Lee Mourning, Jr.

Officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of East 49th Street that happened just before 6 p.m. They found Mourning suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Mourning had answered his door when he heard someone knocking and was confronted by a suspect who robbed him at gunpoint and shot him.

Mourning was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died hours later.

An additional contribution to the existing reward brings the total up to a possible $5,500.00 for anonymous information leading to an arrest through Crime Stoppers.

