Platte County woman charged after 1-year-old tests positive for meth

A Platte County woman faces criminal charges after court records show that her one-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.

Court documents show that Colvin was arrested on Aug. 14, and admitted to police that she would test positive for meth.

Police say Colvin used meth around her daughter who tested positive for the drug at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Court records indicate that on Aug. 11, Colvin brought the one-year-old to the hospital for a medical evaluation because of Brionna's own substance abuse.

While at the hospital, exam results found a methamphetamine level of 394 nanograms/milliliters and an amphetamine level of 309 nanograms/milliliters. Due to the high levels, hospital officials were able to determine that the child had ingested the drugs instead of simply being exposed to them.

Colvin told police that in the past she had used drugs around her daughter and that on Aug 11, she used meth at a house on Independence Avenue in Kansas City, MO. She said her daughter was not with her when she used the drugs on that day.

In a statement to police Colvin's boyfriend said she had never used or bought drugs and that she was confused and on medication for mental problems. He says Colvin was having a reaction to the medication.

