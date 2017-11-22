Platte County woman charged after 1-year-old tests positive for meth

A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A Platte County woman faces criminal charges after court records show that her one-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.More >
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
Missouri has been named the most dangerous state in America for online dating.More >
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >
An early-morning house fire claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday. The fire started at about 5 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Locust Avenue.More >
A half a century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a new reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet — test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.More >
Two different families say armed men tried to trick them into opening their front doors to rob them.More >
