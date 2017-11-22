$800 bronze plaque stolen from veteran's headstone in Independence

It is a crime causing a lot of outrage after someone stole an $800 bronze plaque from a veteran's headstone at an Independence cemetery. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)

It is a crime causing a lot of outrage after someone stole an $800 bronze plaque from a veteran's headstone at an Independence cemetery.

But, that was not the only grave vandalized. Several plots across the 3,000-acre cemetery are missing plaques and vases that are worth hundreds of dollars.

"It made me so angry I wanted to cry. So I'm glad that it's not mine,” Marlayna Kenney said.

Kenney rushed to Mt. Washington Cemetery located at 614 Brookside Ave. to check on her father's gravesite.

"My dad is a veteran and has emblems as well as a higher dollar headstone. I wanted to come out here to make sure that everything was intact. I hadn't received a call from anybody, so it made me nervous,” Kenny said.

She'd seen a post on Facebook saying police were looking for a man they say stole a bronze plaque from a veteran's headstone.

A cemetery employee says several plaques and brass vases similar to this one have been swiped recently.

Kenney says she'll visit more often until police catch the thief, and she hopes the person responsible returns the things they've stolen.

“It takes a special kind of low to do that. There is nothing that you need that you can't ask for help for that you would have to come and steal from somebody who is not even here to defend themselves,” she said.

Police have identified the suspect and car he took off in. He is not in custody at this time.

