Wanted: Robert Oliphant

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Robert Oliphant is wanted on a Johnson County, KS warrant for sex offender registration violation. (KCTV5)
CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Robert Oliphant is wanted on a Johnson County, KS warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 1987 In Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 3-year-old.

His last known address was in Raymore, but his current location is unknown.

He is listed as a non-compliant registered sex offender in Cass County.

