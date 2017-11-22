Wanted: Robert Oliphant

Robert Oliphant is wanted on a Johnson County, KS warrant for sex offender registration violation. (KCTV5)

The original sex offense happened in 1987 In Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 3-year-old.

His last known address was in Raymore, but his current location is unknown.

He is listed as a non-compliant registered sex offender in Cass County.

