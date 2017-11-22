2 found dead after fire swept through Midtown Kansas City home

The fire started at about 5 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Locust Avenue. (KCTV5)

An early morning house fire claimed the lives of two people Wednesday.

The fire started about 5 a.m. in the 4200 block of Locust Avenue.

One body was found on the first floor of the home, and the other was found on the third floor.

Neighbors say several family members lived here and had for about 10 years. The names of the victims have not been released.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames after attacking them through the front door. Officials believe the flames started in the back of the house. The house did not have working smoke detectors.

Fire Marshall Floyd Peoples says it can be a challenge to put fires out at older homes in the metro.

"These houses have hollow walls and it’s a different type of construction called balloon construction. The fire spreads from the basement to the attic quickly and spreads from room to room very quickly," Peoples said.

Sadly, there were no working smoke detectors in the house, something firefighters say may have prevented such tragedy.

"It's a reminder to check your smoke alarms, make sure they're working. We've had several residents say I checked mine and they weren't working and I thought they were," said Laura Burkhalter with the Southmoreland Neighborhood Association.

Fir Chief Paul Berardi says the scene is tragic and unnecessary. He also gave out the phone number for citizens to call to receive free smoke detectors. That number is 816-513-4611.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

