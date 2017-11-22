Nearly 500,000 expected at KCI during Thanksgiving weekend

KCI expects to see nearly 500,000 travelers over the holiday and expect about 40,000 people on Sunday alone. (Josh Marshall/KCTV)

Thanksgiving is the super bowl of traveling for all the workers at Kansas City International Airport.

Whether they’re behind the counter printing tickets or screening travelers through checkpoints.

Both Wednesday and Sunday are said to be the busiest days for travel around Thanksgiving.

KCI expects to see nearly 500,000 travelers over the holiday and expect about 40,000 people on Sunday alone.

Airport officials say they work with all airlines at the airport to make sure they are well staffed in every area.

And while officials make sure the airport is ready for travelers, they ask that those flying out of their terminals be prepared.

Officials say one thing travelers can do to make sure the lines keep moving is to do a five-minute check of all bags to make sure there are no items that’ll slow down the screening process.

“It’s going to save you time and potential criminal action if it’s something dangerous," Transportation Security Administration spokesman Marc Howell said. "But, it’s also going to save everyone else behind you time.”

Travelers are also advised to check-in at home to avoid long lines and to arrive 90 minutes early, especially for those checking a bag.

Howell says TSA is starting to roll out new security procedures regarding electronics that are larger than a cell phone.

“So if you’re going through the security process, you’re going to want to remove those iPads, Kindles, along with those laptops you’ve always had to remove and place them in a separate bin for screening,” Howell said.

Howell says TSA sees a wide variety of things that go through security, including a lot of food.

“The basic rule of thumb is, solids are going to be okay," Howell said. "You can bring a turkey, frozen or cooked, to the checkpoint and it’s going to be fine but your liquid-based foods, like your gravy, your alcohol, if they’re over 3.4 ounces, make sure you put those in your checked bag.”

Anyone with questions about specific items can send the TSA a picture of it on their website or through social media. They will let travelers know within 30-minutes whether or not they can take it, or if they need to leave it at home.

For those picking people up, officials ask that drivers not park on the terminal curb. They say the airport will be ticketing and towing those drivers.

