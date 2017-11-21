Over 50 displaced following apartment fire in Osawatomie

Over 50 people were displaced by a fire in Osawatomie Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at 405 Carr Avenue in the city.

The apartment complex is home to elderly and disabled residents.

There were no injuries, but everyone inside the complex was displaced by the fire.

The city is currently working with building management to determine when people can return to their apartments.

No damage can be seen on the outside, but city and the owners of the building are taking necessary precautions.

Residents say when they got outside, they found themselves quickly supported by the community around them as nearby facilities came to their aid.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.