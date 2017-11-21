Everyone displaced following fire at Osawatomie apartment comple - KCTV5

Everyone displaced following fire at Osawatomie apartment complex

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -

Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Osawatomie, KS. 

The fire was reported at 405 Carr Avenue in the city. 

The apartment complex is home to elderly and disabled residents. 

There were no injuries, but everyone inside the complex was displaced by the fire. Crews did not immediately know how many people were displaced. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

