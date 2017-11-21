Endangered silver advisory canceled after Independence man found - KCTV5

Endangered silver advisory canceled after Independence man found

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Independence have canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man who went missing on Tuesday.

Robert W. Reich, 64, was found and is safe.

Police say Reich battles dementia and a stroke-related illness.

He had been last seen leaving Cable-Dahmer Chevrolet on Noland Road. He was wearing all grey clothes.

