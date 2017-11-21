Family reunited with missing cat after 2 years thanks to Facebook, KC Pet Project

Olive disappeared nearly two years ago, and her owners were certain they would never see her again, but all it took was logging onto Facebook to bring them all back together. (Submitted)

A metro-area family has been reunited with their pet cat.

Olive disappeared nearly two years ago, and her owners were certain they would never see her again, but all it took was logging onto Facebook to bring them all back together.

"Of all the cats we have in our care right now, we have well over 200 active available cats right now, we chose her to post on that one day and the chances of her owner seeing it, it was just ... the stars all aligned," KC Pet Project spokeswoman Tori Fugate said. While Olive had been missing for 20 months, she spent the past three of those at the shelter being nursed back to health.

Emmy Wolber agrees the chance sighting was all tied to fate. Her works as a traveling therapist often keeps her out of the state, so she leaves Olive in her father’s care.

"She went missing March 2016 when I was working in Oregon, and I added all the local shelters on Facebook because I couldn't do much on my end other than look on shelter websites," she said.

Little did she know, in August of this year, her cat had been kept at KC Pet Project after it was found injured and brought in by animal control.

"We provided some medical care for her, got her rehabbed and back to health and she's been available for adoption for quite a while now at KC Pet Project," Fugate said.

"A picture of a cat, a tortoiseshell cat popped up on KC Pet Project when I was on Facebook Sunday morning, and I saw her and my mom was like, 'She looks just like Olive!'" Wolber said.

The story has a happy ending with Olive being reunited with the family, and at the end of the year, back with Wolber.

"I'm coming back for Christmas. I have a countdown on my phone. I think it's 29 days, so I will be very happy to see her," she said.

Fugate says if you lose a pet, make sure you check shelters on both sides of the state line and make sure after you get your pet microchipped that you register it.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.