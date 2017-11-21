Months after vandals damaged building, KCK church rebounds for the holidays

A church in KCK is recovering after being vandalized earlier this year.

Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church was vandalized back in June. Months later, they're doing some good despite their efforts to redo the church's inside.

Pastor Bryan Mann's congregation says the church has grown stronger over the past few months.

"We've had our exercise - our spiritual exercise," Mann said.

Several people broke through the front door, trashing pews, offices, musical instruments and the church's food pantry.

A strong storm damaged the roof and steeple.

Since then, the church has met in a different building and is keeping its food pantry running once a month.

"It was something that we couldn't stop," Mann said. "We have a new floor and paint on the walls."

KCK police have charged several teens and an adult for the break-in. Mann says they likely won't face charges and he says his congregation is glad for that.

"We want that," Mann said. "We don't have any ill feelings about what they've done. We're just praying for them."

