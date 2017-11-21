Study: Missouri most dangerous state for online dating

Missouri has been named the most dangerous state in America for online dating.

Researchers looked at statistics from all 50 states and ranked the Show Me State dead last.

The study, conducted by BackgroundChecks.org, looked at violent crime and STD infections and the frequency of identity theft.

KCTV5 talked to residents about the study.

“That’s kind of surprising," said Gemmy Wyatt. "I don’t know if it’s surprising for the whole state but at least for like Kansas City and St. Louis and Columbia, I’d be surprised to find that out.”

Relationship coach Timmy Gibson says people should do their homework when searching the Web.

“You can search someone online fairly easy to find out even if they’re legit or a real person, verifying their Facebook, verifying their other social media,"he said. "Linkedin there’s a lot of ways you can verify who someone is.”

The study particularly focused on identity theft. It said the high risk of identity theft in Missouri led to its dead last ranking.

Gibson says remember to meet in a public place and never give any money or person information away.

Kansas, meanwhile, was in the middle of the pack at 24.

