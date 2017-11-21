One year after he went missing, Brandon Herring's murder still unsolved

It’s been one year since Brandon Herring went missing. His body was found in January near 67th and Lewis in Kansas City. His murder is still unsolved. (KCTV5)

It’s been one year since Brandon Herring went missing. His body was found in earlier this year near 67th and Lewis in Kansas City.

His murder is still unsolved.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered to remember Herring, trying to focus on the happy times but still struggling

Those who love Herring call him “Mac Bear.” His mother says he was a teddy bear of a guy.

"Had a beautiful smile and a beautiful laugh. He enjoyed playing jokes. He loved to sing. He could sing his heart out. You couldn’t ask for a better son," Rhonda Herring said.

Even after death, he still makes his mother smile. But on this day, it was hard. Loved ones stopped by throughout the day to comfort her.

"Today is the last day I spoke to him and told him that I loved him. He said he loved me, and I didn’t see him anymore," she said.

They found his body in January. He had been shot in the head.

His son, who is now 11 months old, was born without a father.

"We’re going to raise that young man as his father. We’re going to give him all the great memories of his dad. We’re going to let his son know that his father was so respected and so loved," Rhonda Herring said.

She told KCTV5, through neighborhood canvassing, they found out who killed her son. But she says police told her there’s just not enough evidence to prove it.

"You guys know these gentlemen. And I’m using gentlemen lightly. You know, because we know. We just need justice. It’s not fair," she said.

If you know anything that could help police get justice for Brandon Herring, contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

