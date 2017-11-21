Mizzou's Michael Missouri's Porter Jr. out for season after back surgery

Michael Porter, Jr. will likely miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday in Dallas. (AP)

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing lower back surgery.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the last three games with the injury.

The school said Tuesday that he will undergo a microdiscectomy of the L3 and L4 spinal discs in Dallas, and his expected recovery time is three to four months.

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior in high school in Washington, and he was a McDonald's All-American after signing with Missouri.

He was considered the number one recruit in the country coming into the season and, if healthy, profiled to be an NBA lottery pick.

“I really appreciate the support of my family and the Mizzou Men’s Basketball program as I begin this process. I’m thankful for all the kind words and messages I’ve received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love, once again," Porter said.

Porter is expected to make a complete recovery. He was part of a stellar recruiting class for first-year coach Cuonzo Martin that featured five top prep prospects.

“Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100 percent healthy is important to all of us. Our focus has been on Michael’s wellbeing, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work every day to build Mizzou Basketball into a

program to be proud of. We’re preparing now for a trip that is a tremendous opportunity. I’m excited to get after it in Orlando," Martin said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.