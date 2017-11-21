Suspect in Independence man's death arrested in Mississippi

Hendricks was found in the company of Sheila Casey, 48, of Kansas City, MO, who is also a person of interest in the case. (Independence PD)

Nathan Hendricks, 46, of Hermann, MO, was arrested Monday in Gulfport, MS, by a combination of federal and local law enforcement. (Gulfport PD)

Law enforcement officers in Mississippi have arrested a man charged with killing a 72-year-old Independence, MO, man in October.

Hendricks is a suspect in the murder of William Domann. He is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

Authorities say Hendricks was arrested after police received information about his location. He was found hiding behind a house and attempted to lie about his identity. It was originally believed that Hendricks had fled to the Hermann or Columbia area of Missouri.

Onelio Garcia and Xavier Otero, both suspects in the case, were arrested in November and face the same charges.

