Jury convicts KC man of sodomy involving young children

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County jury has convicted a Kansas City man of four counts of statutory sodomy for sexually molesting a young girl, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.

Eric Shores, 36, was convicted late on Monday of four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy for sex acts with a child under the age of 12.

Shores will be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2018.

Shores, according to court records, engaged in deviant sex acts with a child younger than 12 on several occasions between Jan. 1, 2011, and Aug. 1, 2013.

Each conviction carries a potential penalty of up to life in prison.

