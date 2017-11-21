Authorities search for missing Kansas City woman

Police say she was last seen driving a black 1998 Acura with Missouri plates that read HA7-Q0Z. (KCPD)

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a woman who they say went missing on Thursday.

Cheryl Grace was last seen in the area of 72nd Street and Forest Avenue.

Police say she was last seen driving a black 1998 Acura with Missouri plates that read HA7-Q0Z.

Grace's family say they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about Grace is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Unit (816) 234-5136.

