Tech experts: Apps could improve the Black Friday experience

In the current day and age, those looking for something generally find one thing true; there’s an app for that.

On Black Friday, many will take to the stores to check items off their Christmas lists.

Technology expert Burton Kelso wants shoppers to know that a smart phone or tablet might be the best way to go about the holidays this year.

Kelso says one app, Shopular, uses a devices GPS to show shoppers where the latest deals are. Shoppers are able to open the app, wherever they are, pick their favorite stores, and watch the deals flow in.

“With all the hassle of having to stand in line and fight people, I think apps are definitely a smart way to go as far as shopping with Black Friday,” Kelso said.

Kelso also recommended Santa's Bag, an app that allows shoppers to keep their holiday lists organized. The app allows people to make online shopping lists and check things off as they go.

There’s not one specific Black Friday app," Kelso said. "All the coupons have a Black Friday option built into them because they anticipate that that’s why people are downloading these apps."

Savvy Shopper is another recommended app. It allows shoppers to compare prices at a number of different stores and see if stores are offering special savings deals like cash back.

Kelso says this app allows people to cut down on the time of shopping and spend more time with family.

"If you plan, you can spend more time with your family and you’re not being frantic as far as finishing up dinner and then worrying about where are we going to go stand in line or which store’s got the best bargain," Kelso said.

Kelso also says there are several apps that can work but shoppers need to do their research to make sure the app is legitimate. He says the best way to do that is by reading the reviews and making sure there have been at least 12 reviews from those who like the app.

