Undercover ATF investigation of child's death leads to charges against 4 for selling stolen guns in Kansas City

Federal investigators say an undercover ATF investigation into the murder of a 3-year-old boy discovered a group of armed drug users secretly selling stolen guns in Kansas City.

ATF agents say the illegal gun sales happened at a home near 54th and Park where gunshots and violent crimes are all too common.

The court records show the investigation began in hopes of finding a child's killer and in the process, they uncovered the illegal gun sales.

Four men now face charges as a result: Mickael N. Oliver, Richard Hampton, Isiah Clinton and Jamonn Jackson. All four face unlawful transportation of firearms charges. Hampton and Jackson are accused of selling firearms to addicts, felons and/or fugitives.

Three-year-old Marcus Haislip was inside a car when someone opened fire.

His father, who was shot in the arm, rushed the child to the hospital, where he later died.

"He was a sweetheart...that's my baby," his mother said.

A witness told investigators the suspect came from Oliver's home. Police say Oliver would not identity the killer.

A second witness told police people who knew the victim and the shooter wouldn't tell officers who the killer was because they 'planned to retaliate for the murder." The witness also told police at the time of Haislip's murder, Oliver was told "the enemy was outside" and he "started shooting at the victims as well."

The pattern of violent behavior continued in September of 2017.

Marcell Smith was murdered at the end of Oliver's rear driveway.

Agents say it's unclear if the shooting was in direct relation to retaliation attempts.

Oliver himself was shot in the head in November last year during a triple-shooting. Family members, according to court documents, told investigators the victims "preferred to take care of it without police involvement."

But investigators did get involved in that case, sending an ATF source undercover to buy multiple guns on seven different occasions in an effort to get information about the 3-year-old's murder.

It was determined the convicted felon bought at least nine guns during the investigation.

Just last month, the ATF source was sent back wired with a microphone and video recorder to buy five more firearms. Once he handed over the cash, Oliver pointed two loaded pistols at the buyer and told him to 'get the **** out."

Surveillance officers stepped in and took the informant to safety. Oliver was arrested and questioned once again about Haislip's murder.

Agents said Oliver only gave evasive answers.

