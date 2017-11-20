With stomach flu spreading in Kansas City, advice to prevent it from ruining your Thanksgiving

Offices and schools across the metro are seeing empty desks due to a nasty stomach bug that's keeping plenty of people home sick.

Some of those folks may be showing up at your house for Thanksgiving, but there are steps you can take to keep from getting it.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson of the University of Kansas Health System said handwashing is the most important thing you can do.

"Some of these do last 24 to 48 hours, along with the nausea vomiting diarrhea you can also have fever, sometimes muscle aches," Hawkinson said.

He said while most people won't need to seek medical treatment for the stomach bug, listen to your own body.

"It's difficult to say exactly when you should seek help, but obviously after maybe a couple days that you're really not feeling any better or feeling worse, it might be time to seek a medical professional," he said.

