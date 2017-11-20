Missouri panel votes against low-income housing tax credits

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and a state commission have voted against low-income housing tax credits.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Missouri Housing Development Commission on Friday voted 6-2 against the state awarding $140 million in low-income housing credits this fiscal year. A final vote is still needed.

The Republican governor lauded the move as a way to save money.

The tax credits have been criticized as being inefficient, but backers say cutting them could hurt the availability of low-income housing.

"The displacement of people who are low-income is devastating to the community," said Hana Thomas, who works with the Marlborough East Neighborhood Association in Kansas City.

Thomas said affordable housing is not just important to individuals. She said the tax credits affect the entire community.

"We have empty and abandoned houses all over Jackson County and without developers that are willing to rehab these homes - or have the capacity to, now that the tax credits are gone - we're only further devastating our entire city, county and state. There's no money. Times are hard," said Thomas.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says Friday's vote was drastic and could have a dramatic effect. He had urged his colleagues on the Missouri Housing Development Commission to wait for lawmakers to return to the Capitol next year before weighing in.

