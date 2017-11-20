Driver thankful to be alive after shot at on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Reese McDowell, 21, is overwhelmed with the support he’s received and grateful to not just be alive but to have no injuries. Still, he’s rattled about the shooting and ready to move forward. (Reese McDowell/Facebook)

A substitute teacher was driving down Shawnee Mission Parkway on Friday evening when someone opened fire shattering his car window and leaving him thankful to be alive.

Reese McDowell, 21, is overwhelmed with the support he’s received and grateful to not just be alive but to have no injuries. Still, he’s rattled about the shooting and ready to move forward.

When bullet came through the glass, McDowell wasn’t sure what to think next. He had been heading home from dinner with friends.

"I was leaning forward, turning up the music when I heard this huge pop and glass shattered all over and it hit me, and I felt something on my side," McDowell said.

Police say 20-year-old Keith Perisho was the shooter. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Court documents say Perisho had been trying to shoot someone else and McDowell’s car was inadvertently involved. McDowell says his friends had been close to Perisho’s car when it all happened.

"They had heard arguing going on but had no idea what the guy had in his car," he said.

Still, McDowell says his main focus is moving forward.

"You’re not given tomorrow, as cliché as that sounds but, you know, really just going through something like that makes you really appreciate what you have the life you have and the people that are in it," he said.

There was one person who was targeted in this shooting, he also was not injured.

