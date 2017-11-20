Kansas City, KS crews battle several fires - KCTV5

Kansas City, KS crews battle several fires

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Amy Anderson, Anchor/Reporter
It's been a busy day for fire crews in Kansas City KS. (Chopper5) It's been a busy day for fire crews in Kansas City KS. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

It's been a busy day for fire crews in Kansas City KS.

Between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, they were on the scene of at least three fires. One was at the waste management facility southwest of Kansas Highway 32 and 88th Street.

Another fire broke out on North 43rd Street where crews battled a fast-moving fire that had firefighters forcing through the front door to make certain no one was inside.

Wild winds made their already difficult jobs that much harder.

The third fire sent a firefighter to the hospital. It was the second time crews battled a fire off North 25th Street in just 24 hours. The Red Cross was on hand as well helping the family that's been displaced.

As for the firefighter, he suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

As of Monday afternoon, there's still no word on what started any of those fires.

