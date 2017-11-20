Chiefs' Peters invites President Trump to sit down

Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrates his interception of a pass by Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Hours after President Trump tweeted about his friend Marshawn Lynch, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters invited Trump and Lynch to a sit down.

On Sunday, the Raiders running back stood for the Mexican national anthem and sat for the United States' anthem.

On Monday morning, Trump on Twitter called for the NFL to suspend Lynch for his actions.

Peters replied on Twitter later on Monday, suggesting that he, Trump and Lynch meet for a sit down.

He added that no disrespect is meant by the tweets, but he just wants to talk.

Not being disrespectful just wanna talk — Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) November 20, 2017

