Verruckt still stands one year after Caleb Schwab's death

It has been more than a year since 10-year-old was killed on the Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn, but the slide he died on still stands today.

Caleb Schwab was at the park on Aug. 7, 2016, with his family when he was killed while riding the waterslide. Verruckt was the world’s largest waterslide when it opened in 2014 and can be seen from anywhere inside the park.

New details on reasons why the slide is still up are coming to light.

"I find it disturbing that that still needs to be up," Sen. Pat Pettey of Wyandotte County said about the slide. “A life was lost. This is the number one issue that people in my district ask me about."

The Texas-based waterpark says it’s up to the courts.

In a statement given to KCTV5 News, Schlitterbahn says, “We remain committed to take the slide down when we are allowed to. the slide is up only because the courts have not given us permission to take it down.”

Another Wyandotte County lawmaker wants to see a change too.

“I would like to see, in an expeditious manner, the removal of the reminder of the tragedy that occurred," Rep. Tom Burroughs said.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office said the reason the slide is still up is because it is an ongoing investigation but would not offer any details.

The company could not say the last time they were contacted by Schmidt’s office.

