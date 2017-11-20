Police looking for suspect in 'smash-and-grab' robbery at Waldo' - KCTV5

Police looking for suspect in 'smash-and-grab' robbery at Waldo's Jeweler's

Posted: Updated:
(KCPD) (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are looking for a suspect in a 'smash-and-grab' robbery at Waldo Jeweler's Saturday morning. 

The robbery happened around 3:40 A.M. 

If you have information, please contact 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

