Police looking for suspect in 'smash-and-grab' robbery at Waldo's Jeweler's

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed two people and hospitalized one on Saturday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 45 Highway near the Westside Drive intersection, which is north of Iatan. The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed northbound in the southbound lane, trying to pass someone, when it crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 that was headed southbound. The Marquis’ driver a...