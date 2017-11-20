Mizzou-Illinois football rivalry to return for four years beginning in 2026

A week after it announced football games with the Kansas State Wildcats, the Missouri Tigers football program announced that another rivalry will be renewed.

The Braggin' Rights rivalry with the Illinois Fighting Illini will return on the gridiron for four years from 2026-2029.

Illinois will host the games in 2026 and 2028, while Mizzou will play host in 2027 and 2029.

Missouri, who leads the all-time series between the teams 17-7, won six straight games the teams played from 2002 to 2010.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.