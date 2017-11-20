First-ever king penguin hatched at Kansas City Zoo

The chick is now 12 days old, weighs about 280 grams and is quite small. (Kansas City Zoo)

For the first time, a king penguin chick has hatched at the zoo. (Kansas City Zoo)

It may be Thanksgiving in a few days but the focus at the Kansas City Zoo is not on a turkey but on a bird of a different type.

The Kansas City Zoo received the king penguin egg from the St. Louis Zoo and incubated it until it was ready to hatch.

On Nov. 8, the penguin chick made its way out of the egg. The chick is now 12 days old, weighs about 280 grams and is quite small.

Zookeepers are hand raising it behind the scenes.

Officials say the chick is eating a fish “formula” five times per day and as it grows, it will graduate to fish chunks, then fish slices and finally whole fish.

When the time is right and the chick is big enough, officials say it will go on exhibit in Helzberg Penguin Plaza with the rest of the flock.

