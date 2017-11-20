88-year-old Lenexa man hit by car, killed while riding scooter

The crash happened at about 4:55 a.m. in the 14300 block of W 87th Street Parkway. (KCTV5)

Police in Lenexa, KS, have identified a man who died after an accident involving a vehicle and a motorized scooter on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 4:55 a.m. in the 14300 block of W 87th Street Parkway.

Officers say the scooter was in the roadway when it was hit by the vehicle.

The driver of the scooter, James Westerdahl, 88, of Lenexa, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

