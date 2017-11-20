Former nurse found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

On Monday, Clark entered a Johnson County courtroom and entered a no contest plea. The judge declared him guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy. (KCTV5)

A Kansas judge declared a former nurse guilty Monday after he was accused of serious sex charges against patients at two metro hospitals.

Dennis Clark was accused of raping two patients at Providence Medical Center and sexually assaulting two other patients there. Clark also faced multiple charges from Menorah Medical Center.

On Monday, Clark entered a Johnson County courtroom and entered a no contest plea. The judge declared him guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy.

State guidelines give a sentencing range of 147 months, 12 years and three months, to 653 months, 54 years and five months.

Clark was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of exposing himself to a person while at Menorah Medical Center.

