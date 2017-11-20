Home destroyed by flames near 25th, Garfield in KCK - KCTV5

Home destroyed by flames near 25th, Garfield in KCK


By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The fire started before 9:35 a.m. at the home near N 25th Street and Garfield Avenue. (KCTV5) The fire started before 9:35 a.m. at the home near N 25th Street and Garfield Avenue. (KCTV5)
Officials say no one was hurt by the flames. (KCTV5) Officials say no one was hurt by the flames. (KCTV5)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A house in Kansas City, KS, is now rubble after flames tore through it on Monday.

The fire started before 9:35 a.m. at the home near N 25th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Fire officials say a firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the flames.

This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.

